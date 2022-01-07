The winter storm warning for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties has been extended to 4 p.m. today (Friday).
Forecast:
Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches in a narrow band from near Holland through Saugatuck to near Fennville. Elsewhere, expect 1 to 3 inches of new snow by late afternoon.
Plan on slippery road conditions.
A very narrow but persistent snow band is slowly sinking south from near Holland to Fennville. This snow band will start moving back northward by mid-afternoon to be located just north of Holland when it starts to weaken by late this afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches an hour are expected in this snow band.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
