The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa and surrounding counties.
The warning will go into effect Wednesday at 4 a.m. and continue through 7 a.m. Thursday.
Snow, heavy at times, and strong winds are expected, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Travel could be very difficult during this time, as areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Scattered power outages are possible.
Near blizzard conditions and occasional whiteouts may occur. Localized heavy lake-effect snow and hazardous travel conditions could continue into Thursday and Thursday night for portions of West Michigan.
The National Weather Service notes that Arctic air and significant lake-effect snow may return to the area Sunday night and Monday.
