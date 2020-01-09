The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, Kent and eight other southwest Michigan counties.
The warning goes into effect at 1 a.m. Saturday and continues until 10 a.m. Sunday.
The National Weather Services said the storm is expected to bring heavy mixed precipitation. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch are expected. Northeast winds will gust as high as 45 mph.
The NWS said the storm is expect to bring power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel may become impossible, and clearing efforts could be very difficult due to the amount of sleet expected.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Grand Haven forecast:
Friday Night: Rain, mainly after 7 p.m. Low around 31. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday: Freezing rain before 9 a.m., then sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain. The sleet could be heavy at times. Temperature falling to around 29 by 10 a.m. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New ice accumulation of around a 0.2 of an inch possible. New sleet accumulation of around an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Freezing rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow before midnight, then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Low around 22. Blustery, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch possible.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
