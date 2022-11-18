Significant lake-effect snow is continuing to result in hazardous travel conditions throughout West Michigan. A winter storm warning that was due to expire Saturday morning has been extended until 7 a.m. Sunday.
What: Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Wind chills dropping into single digits by Saturday night.
Where: Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
When: Moderate snow through evening, tapering off early tonight. Heavy snow quickly begins around noon Saturday and continues into Saturday night.
Impacts: Travel could be very difficult from Saturday morning through Saturday night. Blowing snow will greatly reduce visibility and some drifting is possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Grand Haven forecast from the National Weather Service:
This afternoon: Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. High near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight: Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Saturday: Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. High near 30. Breezy, with a southwest wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.
Saturday night: Snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Areas of blowing snow. Low around 19. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West-southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
