A winter storm is in effect through 7 a.m. Saturday for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
What: Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches.
Where: Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
When: From 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Saturday.
Impacts: Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
Precautions: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
A wider area of West Michigan remains under a winter storm watch from 7 a.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Saturday.
WZZM-TV story from Wednesday afternoon:
GRAND RAPIDS — Get ready for plowable snow!
Significant accumulating lake-effect snow is expected over the next 72 hours. Enough so that the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from 7 a.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Saturday for the following counties: Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun.
(A winter storm warning for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties is in effect through 7 a.m. Saturday.)
Snowfall will begin Wednesday night for Allegan, Mason and southern Ottawa counties. By Thursday morning, 2-plus inches of snow should be expected.
The more impactful lake-effect snow sets up Thursday morning and will continue through Saturday.
Areas under the winter storm watch should expect 6-plus inches of snow through Friday afternoon. This comes as cold air sinks into the region and textbook lake-effect banding persists over the region. It's hard to determine where the strongest banding will be, but it is likely that some locations exceed 6 inches of snow.
Those who are north of I-96 and outside of the watch area will still see impactful snowfall. In fact, I think 4-6 inches is also likely for those locations, possibly localized higher amounts. Needless to say, everyone will experience some level of impact from this lake-effect snow event.
Of course, all this snow will bring impacts. Slick roads and reduced visibility are the main concern, and while the past couple of snowfall events have melted away, this snow will stick around and will need to be plowed and shoveled. It's going to be important to slow down, give extra driving room, and prepare your vehicles and homes for winter weather.
