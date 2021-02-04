A winter storm warning is now in effect through 7 p.m. Friday for portions of southwest and west-central Michigan, including Ottawa County.
Heavy snow and blowing snow are expected. Total snow accumulations of 6-11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
Impacts:
Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility with white-out conditions at times.
Temperatures will fall quickly overnight and icy patches will form on the roads and become snow covered. Wind chills will be around zero on Friday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Gusty winds will cause scattered power outages.
Hazardous outlook
Thursday night:
Snow will likely be heavy at times during the early to mid evening. Snowfall rates of up to an inch an hour are possible. Roads will become snow covered and icy quickly this evening as a result.
After midnight, an arctic cold front comes through the area causing temperatures to fall rapidly into the lower to mid 20s with snow continuing. Winds will gust to 40 mph inland and to near 50 mph near the Lake Michigan shore. This will cause considerable blowing and drifting of the snow and white-out conditions at times. Driving will become hazardous as a result.
Friday through Wednesday:
Snow showers with winds gusting to between 40 and 50 mph will result in considerable blowing and drifting snow. White-out conditions will occur in the heavier snow showers. The winds will diminish some Friday evening, but the snow showers and blowing and drifting of the snow will continue. Wind chills will be near to below zero most of this time.
Periods of snow showers are expected from Saturday through Wednesday. Temperatures will mostly be in the teens. Wind chills will range from near zero to more than 10 below at times through Wednesday. Some additional significant snowfall is possible during this time.
