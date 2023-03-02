A winter storm watch will be in effect from Friday afternoon through late Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy snow is possible, with accumulations of 6 inches or more and winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour. The snow could be wet and heavy, according to the NWS, and fall at rates of 1 inch per hour.
Here’s the upcoming forecast:
Friday: A chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then snow likely. The snow could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around 4 inches.
Friday night: Snow likely, mixing with rain after 10 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph becoming north-northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind around 11 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high around 40.
