A winter storm watch is in effect for portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan, including Ottawa County, from 1 p.m. today through 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service says snow is expected across southwest Lower Michigan for most of this week. Widespread snow is expected from this evening through Wednesday evening, with total snow accumulations of 4-7 inches.
