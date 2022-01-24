A winter weather advisory for snow remains in effect for the West Michigan lakeshore until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The advisory area includes Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
Additional snow accumulations of 2-4 inches were expected today.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Persistent snow showers will continue along the lakeshore into Wednesday with another more widespread snow possible late Thursday.
Grand Haven forecast
The rest of this afternoon: Snow showers. Steady temperature around 20. Northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around 4 inches.
Tonight: Snow showers. Low around 14. North wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
Tuesday: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 17. West-northwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than 1one inch possible.
