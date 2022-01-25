A winter weather advisory for West Michigan's lakeshore counties has been extended to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The advisory area includes Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon counties.
What to expect
Additional snow accumulations of 1-4 inches from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Periods of lake-effect snow showers are expected into Wednesday morning.
The snow showers will be locally heavy.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
The snow showers are forecast to increase in intensity into tonight. Within the stronger bands of snow showers, the snowfall rates could briefly reach an inch per hour and lower the visibility to under a half-mile.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Hazardous weather outlook
This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of southwest Lower Michigan.
Wednesday
Lake-enhanced snow showers will continue into Wednesday morning with locally another 2-5 inches of snow possible, mostly near the lakeshore. There will continue to be travel impacts near and along U.S. 31 into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday through Monday
Wind chill values will range from near zero to 15 below Wednesday morning. Be sure to be limit the exposure of your skin due to possible frost-bite issues.
A frontal system is expected to bring snow to the area Thursday with lake effect again possible Friday.
Grand Haven forecast
This afternoon: Snow showers. Steady temperature around 16. Wind chill values as low as zero. West-northwest wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Tonight: Snow showers. Low around 8. Wind chill values as low as minus 2. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Wednesday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 15 to 21 mph.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Thursday night: A 50 percent chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 20.
