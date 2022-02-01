A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of central, south-central and southwest Michigan — including Ottawa County — from 2 a.m. Wednesday through 11 p.m. Thursday.
Snow is expected, with total accumulations of 3-6 inches.
Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of southwest Lower Michigan.
Today and tonight
Rain showers will develop today, then mix with and change to snow tonight. No significant impacts are expected through this evening, but some slippery travel conditions are possible late tonight, mainly south of a line from Grand Haven to Alma.
Wednesday through Monday
A prolonged period of accumulating snow will impact portions of the area beginning Wednesday morning. Snow will continue for much of Wednesday, mainly in areas south of a line from Grand Haven to Alma.
From Wednesday night into Thursday, snow will gradually end from northwest to southeast. Snow will likely end lastly near Jackson by Thursday afternoon.
Total snowfall accumulations will taper strongly from south to north. Heaviest amounts are expected along the I-94 corridor, where 6-12 inches of snow is expected. From roughly Holland to St Johns, 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Farther north, little to no accumulation is expected near the U.S. 10 corridor.
In areas receiving snowfall, expect very hazardous travel conditions, with slippery and snow-covered roads likely across much of southern Lower Michigan from Wednesday into Thursday.
Additionally, very cold wind-chill values, at times below zero, are expected Thursday, and will last through the weekend.
Grand Haven forecast
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m., then snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Wednesday: Snow. High near 25. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 16. North-northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high around 20. North-northeast wind 11 to 15 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
