A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of central, south-central and southwest Michigan — including Ottawa County — from 2 a.m. Wednesday through 11 p.m. Thursday.
Snow is expected, with total accumulations of 3-6 inches. It appears the Grand Haven area will only see the lower amount through Thursday.
The worst of the winter weather and heavy snow will fall south of Grand Haven and into southeastern Michigan, where a winter storm warning is in effect Wednesday and Thursday. Areas south of Ottawa County and east to Michigan's Thumb region could see 12 inches or more.
Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of southwest Lower Michigan.
Wednesday through Monday
A prolonged period of accumulating snow will impact portions of the area beginning Wednesday morning. Snow will continue for much of Wednesday, mainly in areas south of a line from Grand Haven to Alma.
From Wednesday night into Thursday, snow will gradually end from northwest to southeast. Snow will likely end lastly near Jackson by Thursday afternoon.
Total snowfall accumulations will taper strongly from south to north. Heaviest amounts are expected along the I-94 corridor, where 6-12 inches of snow is expected. From roughly Holland to St Johns, 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Farther north, little to no accumulation is expected near the U.S. 10 corridor.
In areas receiving snowfall, expect very hazardous travel conditions, with slippery and snow-covered roads likely across much of southern Lower Michigan from Wednesday into Thursday.
Additionally, very cold wind-chill values, at times below zero, are expected Thursday, and will last through the weekend.
Grand Haven forecast
Wednesday: Snow showers. Temperature falling to around 23 by 10 a.m. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Snow showers. Low around 16. North-northeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Thursday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 22. North-northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
