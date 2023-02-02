A winter weather advisory is in effect for a portion of West Michigan, including Ottawa County, until 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches.
Where: Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
When: From 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday.
Impacts: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Hazardous weather outlook
This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of southwest Lower Michigan.
The passage of an Arctic cold front and lake-effect snow showers are expected Thursday night. Cold air will surge into the area late Thursday night and travel will be impacted due to the light snow and very cold temperatures. Very cold wind chills will be possible Friday.
The passage of the cold front will result in gusty winds overnight. This coupled with the cold temps could allow for wind chills to be near or below zero into Friday morning.
Grand Haven forecast
Thursday night/Friday morning: Snow showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as minus 6. Blustery, with a north wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Friday: Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as minus 6. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to near 10 by 9 p.m., then rising to around 19 during the remainder of the night. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south-southwest 13 to 18 mph after midnight.
