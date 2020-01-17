A winter weather advisory is in effect from midnight Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday for portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan, including Ottawa County.
The National Weather Services says snow will overspread the area Friday evening and continue through the night. The snow will be heavy at times.
Lulls in the snow are expected on Saturday.
Total snowfall by Saturday evening will be in the 5- to 8-inch range.
Lake-effect snow will develop Saturday evening and this will be combined with windy conditions. Blowing and drifting snow along with slippery roads are expected Saturday night.
Additional snowfall Saturday night will be on the order of 1-4 inches.
Impacts:
— Travel could be very difficult. Blowing and drifting snow is expected Saturday night, which will limit visibility.
— Area roads will quickly ice up Saturday evening. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Allow for extra time to reach your destination.
— Some power outages will be possible due to the winds combining with the weight of the wet snow on tree limbs and power lines. Prepare a emergency kit for home in case you lose power.
Flood warnings
The National Weather Service has also issued a lakeshore flood warning for significant beach erosion and moderate lakeshore flooding in Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Allegan and Van Buren counties from 7 a.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Sunday.
Strong winds will develop Saturday midday and continue into Sunday morning. Winds will peak in the 35- to 45-mph range, with waves that will reach 10-14 feet.
Strong winds and high waves will continue to produce hazardous conditions on piers, breakwaters and unprotected shorelines, so caution is still advised until the winds and waves subside. Winds and waves of this magnitude produce moderate-to-severe beach erosion.
A flood warning continues for the Grand River at Robinson Township in Ottawa County and near Comstock Park in Kent County
Heavy rain last weekend continues to work through the river systems in West Michigan. Some locations on the Grand River remain above flood stage, with the crest moving through Grand Rapids on Friday.
At 7:50 a.m. Friday, the stage at Robinson Township was 14.1 feet, where the flood stage is 13.3 feet. Minor flooding is occurring.
The weather bureau says the river will continue to fall below flood stage by early Monday morning.
Safety message: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional weather and river information can be found at www.weather.gov/grr.
