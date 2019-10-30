Winter weather advisory for Thursday, early Friday

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Ottawa County from 2 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
In addition, the National Weather Service has issued a lakeshore flood advisory for the West Michigan shoreline for the same time period.
The winter weather advisory area also includes Muskegon, Kent, Clare, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella and Montcalm counties.
Rain will mix with snow by late morning Thursday, then change to all snow by early to mid afternoon. This will be a heavy wet snow.
Accumulation rates may approach an inch an hour during the Thursday evening commute, with total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.
Plan on slippery road conditions. Expect some power outages due to tree branches falling on power lines.
Winds will become strong and gusty during the afternoon Thursday and continue into the evening. Given that many of the trees still have leaves on them, the snow loading on those trees will likely result in tree branches falling on power lines and in turn causing some power outages.
Lakeshore flood advisory
Winds on Lake Michigan are expected to produce north to northwest gales by Thursday evening. Waves will build to 8-12 feet Thursday evening.
Significant beach and dune erosion is expected Thursday evening into early Friday. The northwest-facing shorelines will encounter the worst conditions.
The combination of high Great Lakes water levels, a storm level rise of around a foot or so, and large battering waves will continue erosion of the dune base, which will continue to result in additional bluff collapse. Lakeshore flooding is also expected in low-lying areas and along river mouths.
Grand Haven forecast
Tonight: Rain. Low around 38. North-northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain. High near 39. North-northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night: A chance of rain before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 18-22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
