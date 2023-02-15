A winter weather advisory for snow and slick roads will be in effect for much of Michigan's Lower Peninsula from Thursday morning through Friday morning.
What: Snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Where: Portions of central, southwest and west-central Michigan, including Ottawa County.
When: From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.
Impacts: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Grand Haven forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 10 to 17 mph becoming north-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday: Snow showers, mainly after 10 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 32. Northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 4 inches.
Thursday night/Friday morning: Snow showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 19. Blustery, with a north wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. North wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.
