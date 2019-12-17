Winter weather advisory for tonight, Wednesday morning

A winter weather advisory calling for snow showers, gusty winds and slick roads is in effect for Ottawa County from 7 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday.
The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids says snow showers are expected Tuesday evening (tonight) into Wednesday morning. Most of the accumulating snow should fall tonight.
Gusty winds tonight will result in some blowing and drifting of the snow. Total snow accumulations of 1-3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible.
Plan on slippery road conditions with patchy blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
Wind chills will drop into the 5 to minus 5 range Wednesday morning.
Lakeshore flood advisory
The weather bureau has issued a lakeshore flood advisory for the immediate lakeshore areas of Ottawa, Muskegon, Allegan and Van Buren counties from 7 p.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding are expected. Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected.
Winds and waves will reach their peak Wednesday morning near daybreak, then diminish during the late morning and afternoon.
From WZZM-TV
Lake-effect snow showers will continue at times Wednesday. Additional light accumulations are likely with the greatest totals staying northwest and southwest of Kent County.
Behind the front, much colder air will pour into West Michigan. Wednesday will be the coldest day in the next week and a half, with temperatures hovering in the teens and lower 20s. Wind chill values will make it feel even colder than that.
The cold air won't be hanging around for too long. By Thursday, winds will turn around to the south. Temperatures should bounce back into the 30s by Thursday and into the 40s by this weekend.
