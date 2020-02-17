Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to light rain overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to light rain overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected.