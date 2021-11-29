A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan, which includes Ottawa County, through 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Snow is expected, and it may be heavy for a time Monday evening. Total snow accumulations of 2-3 inches, although locally higher amounts are possible. Most of the snow will fall in only a three- or four-hour period Monday evening.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the tail end of the Monday evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of southwest Lower Michigan on Monday.
Light snow will make some roads slick this evening and overnight, potentially by the latter part of the evening commute. Brief periods of low visibility are also possible this evening.
