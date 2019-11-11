Winter weather advisory for Tuesday

A winter weather advisory for Ottawa County is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service forecasts bands of lake-effect snow showers through late Tuesday afternoon. Some of the snow will be locally heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches are possible.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. This could lead to some blowing and drifting of the snow, and motorists can expect whiteout conditions at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Travel could become very difficult, with near zero visibilities possible at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute.
