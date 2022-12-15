A winter weather advisory in effect for portions of southwest and west-central Michigan has been extended through 1 a.m. Sunday.
What: Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Locally over 6 inches could occur mainly across Ottawa and Allegan counties.
Where: Ottawa, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon and Allegan counties.
Impacts: Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Additional details: Heavier snow bands will initially impact areas west of U.S. 131 into Friday, but will eventually shift farther inland toward the U.S. 131 corridor later Friday and Friday night.
Grand Haven forecast
Friday night: Snow showers. Steady temperature around 31. West-southwest wind around 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Saturday: Snow showers. High near 33. West-southwest wind 16 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Saturday night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind around 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 16 to 18 mph.
