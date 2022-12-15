A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of southwest and west-central Michigan from 7 this evening to 7 a.m. Saturday.
What: Lake-effect snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible.
Where: Ottawa, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon and Allegan counties.
When: From 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Saturday.
Impacts: Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Additional details: Heavier snow bands will initially impact areas west of U.S. 131 tonight into Friday, but will eventually shift farther inland toward the U.S. 131 corridor later Friday and Friday night.
Hazardous weather outlook
This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of southwest Lower Michigan.
Lake-effect snow showers will increase tonight west of U.S. 131, especially north of Holland, resulting in areas of reduced visibilities and slick travel.
Lake-effect snow showers will result in areas of hazardous travel Friday through Sunday, mainly near and west of U.S. 131.
Grand Haven forecast
The rest of this afternoon: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 37. South wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Rain and snow showers likely before 2 a.m., then snow showers likely between 2 and 4 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Friday: Rain and snow showers likely before 10 a.m., then snow showers. High near 34. Southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday night: Snow showers. Low around 28. West-southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Saturday: Snow showers. High near 33. West wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Saturday night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
Sunday: Cloudy, with a high around 30.
