Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.