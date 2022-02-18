A winter weather advisory and a strong wind advisory are in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday.
Strong winds are expected Friday night in conjunction with a fast-moving system. The strongest winds are expected overnight, when gusts of 45 to 50 mph are expected in inland locations, and up to 55 mph for lakeshore areas north of Whitehall. These winds may result in isolated to scattered power outages.
In addition to strong winds, light accumulating snow is expected for much of the area. The greatest amounts will generally occur north of a line from Muskegon to Big Rapids, where 1-4 inches can be expected.
Despite modest accumulations in this area, slippery road conditions are expected. In addition to slippery roads, gusty winds and occasionally heavy snow showers will result in briefly reduced visibilities.
Winter weather advisory
Snow and blowing snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
Where: Portions of central and west-central Michigan, including Ottawa County.
When: Until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Impacts: Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility in a combination of snow and blowing snow into Saturday morning. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
The passage of an arctic cold front will bring a brief period of snow squalls across the area Friday night.
The snow showers will reach Ludington between 7 and 8 p.m., then progress through Muskegon, Grand Haven, Holland and Grand Rapids in the 8-10 p.m. time frame. Expect about an hour of snow showers, heavy at times with near whiteout conditions in open areas.
Once this band of snow showers moves through, lake-enhanced snow showers will continue into the mid-morning hours of Saturday. The heaviest accumulations will be north of Grand Rapids, inland of the lakeshore, where 3-4 inches of snow is expected. The strong winds will create considerable blowing and drifting snow.
Looking ahead
An active weather pattern is expected to continue into next week. A wintry mix of precipitation may affect portions of Lower Michigan between Monday night and Tuesday night, possibly resulting in areas of hazardous travel. Additional wintry precipitation is possible later in the week. Check for later forecast updates as details of these weather systems become clearer in the days ahead.
