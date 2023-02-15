A winter weather advisory for snow and slick roads is in effect for much of Michigan's Lower Peninsula through Friday morning.
Several inches of accumulating snow are likely in a portion of central and western Lower Michigan through late tonight. A mix of ice pellets, freezing rain and snow with some accumulation is likely in southern portions of Lower Michigan.
Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate as temperatures fall and roads become slick or snow-covered during the afternoon and evening.
What: Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches from late Thursday morning through early Friday.
Where: Portions of central, southwest and west-central Michigan, including Ottawa County.
When: From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.
Impacts: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Grand Haven forecast
The rest of this afternoon: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Steady temperature around 30. Northeast wind around 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around 4 inches.
Tonight/early Friday: Snow, mainly before midnight, then a chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 20. North wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
