A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan, including Ottawa County, through 8 a.m. Friday.
Snow is expected, with total accumulations of 2-4 inches.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Snow will begin this evening near I-94 then spread north to I-96 by mid-evening. The snowfall early tonight will be heaviest in the I-69 area, prior to midnight. However, the heaviest snow rates for the areas near U.S. 131 will be during the early morning hours of Friday.
Snowfall rates near 1 inch per hour are possible prior to midnight in the I-69 area, and after midnight in the U.S. 131 area.
The snow should taper off and end during the mid-morning hours of Friday.
Expect significant slowdowns for your Friday morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Hazardous weather outlook
Accumulating snow is expected for portions of Lower Michigan tonight and into early Friday. Snowfall amounts up to 1-3 inches is expected with local amounts up to 4 inches possible. Hazardous travel conditions will be possible.
Flood Watch
A flood watch for a portion of southwest Michigan, including Ottawa County, remains in effect through Friday afternoon.
Localized flooding of low-lying areas and property along the Grand River are possible. Rapid water level fluctuations may occur due to heavy ice cover on the river and possible ice jam formation.
An ice jam will continue to slowly move downriver over the next few days, maintaining the potential for flooding, including some areas along the river that typically don't have flooding problems.
Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
