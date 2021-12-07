A winter weather advisory is in effect for Ottawa, Muskegon, Lake, Mason, Oceana and Newaygo counties until noon Wednesday.
Snow is expected, with total accumulations of 2-4 inches.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of southwest Lower Michigan.
Lake-effect snows will reintensify Tuesday night north of Holland and Grand Rapids, with accumulations of 2-4 inches likely.
Lake-effect snow will continue Wednesday morning near and west of U.S. 131, diminishing in the afternoon.
A wintry mix of light snow and light freezing rain is possible north of I-96 on Thursday.
