A winter weather advisory for up to 7 inches of snowfall is in effect for Ottawa County until 10 a.m. Sunday.
What: Snow, heavy at times, is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.
Where: Portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan.
When: Until 10 a.m. Sunday.
Impacts: Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Hazardous Weather Outlook for West Michigan
Accumulating snow is expected across much of the area from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Greatest accumulations (4-6 inches) are expected generally along and north of a line from Holland to Lansing. South of this line, lighter accumulations (1-4 inches) are expected, and a light glaze of freezing rain is possible.
Slippery travel conditions will develop by Saturday evening and persist into Sunday across much of the area.
Precipitation will end on Sunday morning, but travel-related impacts will likely persist into Sunday.
Grand Haven forecast
Saturday afternoon: Snow, mainly after 3 p.m. High near 28. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Saturday night: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Steady temperature around 26. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 5 inches.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of snow before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 26. North wind 10 to 14 mph.
