Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Windy with snow showers this morning becoming more scattered later. High 34F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low 19F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.