A winter weather advisory for Ottawa County is in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service says snow and blowing snow are expected late Monday night into Tuesday.
The advisory area also includes Kent, Muskegon, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties.
The heaviest snow will occur between 9 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday. Widespread snowfall of 3-6 inches is expected, with some areas possibly seeing up to 8 inches.
The snow will taper considerably Tuesday afternoon.
Winds will gust over 30 mph through Monday night.
Hazardous travel conditions will develop Monday evening and last into Tuesday morning due to snow and blowing snow. The Tuesday morning commute will be significantly impacted.
Grand Haven forecast:
Tonight: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 2 a.m. Areas of blowing snow after 3 a.m. Patchy fog between midnight and 1 a.m. Low around 30. Breezy, with a southwest wind 24-26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.
Tuesday: Snow and patchy blowing snow. High near 32. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 20-23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Tuesday night: Snow likely before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West-northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Postal Service asks customers to clear snow, ice
GRAND RAPIDS — With the forecast of severe weather across much of the state this week, the U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to please help our letter carriers deliver mail safely by clearing snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes.
“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” said Greater Michigan District Manager Krista Finazzo. “Maintaining a clear path to the mail box — including steps, porches, walkways and street approach — will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service, and help them get the mail delivered.”
Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snow plows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.
Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear for our customers to deposit their mail, and for the Postal Service to collect the mail for delivery. Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.
“We want our letter carriers to be safe,” Finazzo added. “We can only do this with the help of our customers.”
