A winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. today (Wednesday) to 4 p.m. Thursday for the West Michigan lakeshore counties of Ottawa, Muskegon, Mason, Oceana, Allegan and Van Buren.
Lake-effect snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with higher amounts possible.
The most impactful weather is expected to be close to the lakeshore.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
Lake-effect snow showers will begin by early this afternoon. At that time, snow showers will be widespread inland to near U.S. 131.
However, by early this evening, the snow showers will become more concentrated north to south, near U.S. 31. The snow bands will move around some, but will continue into Thursday evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected near Big and Little Sable Points and from near Holland, southward.
Some blowing and drifting is expected this evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected between 6 p.m. and midnight.
Between midnight and 6 a.m. Thursday, the snow showers are expected to be mostly offshore. They then move back inland to U.S. 31 by 6 a.m. Thursday and will continue there into Thursday evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of southwest Lower Michigan.
Wednesday
Snow showers are expected to become widespread by early to mid-afternoon today. The gusty winds will combine with the snow showers to cause locally hazardous travel for the evening commute due to significantly reduced visibilities. Local accumulations to around an inch are possible by late this afternoon.
Tonight, the snow showers will become more concentrated near and west of U.S. 31. Snowfall is expected to be heavy at time near and west of U.S. 31, with a snowfall rate of more than an inch per hour under the heavier snow bands. Big and Little Sable Point and locations near U.S. 31 south of Holland will likely have the greatest snowfall. Locally more than 4 inches could fall overnight.
Thursday through Tuesday
The heavy lake-effect snow showers will continue near U.S. 31 into Thursday evening. Significant additional accumulations are expected. This will result in hazardous travel near the Lake Michigan shore most of the day Thursday.
Additional snowfall is expected Saturday and lake-effect snow is expected on Sunday. Another system snow event is possible later Monday into Tuesday.
