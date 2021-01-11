A winter weather advisory has been posted for portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan from 8 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday.
Freezing drizzle is expected to develop Monday evening and overnight. A glaze of accumulation is expected.
Slick roads are expected to develop later Monday night and last through the Tuesday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.
Freezing drizzle is expected to taper off by Tuesday afternoon.
A turn to colder and snowier weather looks to occur beginning Friday into next weekend. Accumulating snow is possible in all areas, but especially along and west of U.S. 131.
