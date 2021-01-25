A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Tuesday for portions of south-central and southwest Michigan, including Ottawa County.
Snow is expected, with some blowing and drifting possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.
Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Looking ahead: Snow and freezing rain are possible over the weekend.
Grand Haven forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. East-northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Snow, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 26. East-northeast wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Tuesday: Snow likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. North-northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.