A winter weather advisory is in effect for Ottawa County until 1 a.m. Thursday.
Look for total snow accumulations of 4-8 inches in Ottawa, Ionia, Montcalm, Gratiot, Kent and Allegan counties.
Farther south and east, a winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday, including portions of south-central and southwest Michigan. Total snow accumulations of 8-12 inches are forecast for the storm warning area, which stretches from the St. Joseph area east to the Detroit area and a portion of the Thumb region. The warning area includes Kalamazoo, Lansing and Flint.
Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
Snowfall is moderate to heavy at times near and south of a line from Grand Haven to Alma. Snowfall rates to an inch an hour are expected in this area until mid-afternoon. Snowfall will gradually taper off during the late afternoon into this evening from west to east.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of southwest Lower Michigan.
Today and Tonight
Accumulating snow will impact much of southern Lower Michigan today, with heaviest amounts generally along and south of the I-94 corridor. However, expect travel impacts across a much broader area, generally along and south of a line from Holland to Alma.
This area of travel impacts includes the cities of Grand Rapids, Lansing, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Jackson. Snow will gradually diminish from northwest to southeast tonight, but light snow will persist across the I-94 corridor into Thursday.
Thursday through Tuesday
Some light snow will continue into Thursday afternoon for portions of the I-94 corridor, with continued travel impacts possible.
Otherwise, cold wind chills will prevail throughout the area during this period, at times reaching minus 10 degrees F.
