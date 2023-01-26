A winter weather advisory is in effect for Ottawa County until 4 a.m. Friday.
What: Lake-effect snow, briefly heavy at times. Additional localized snow accumulations of up to 3 inches until early Friday morning.
Impacts: Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Light snow is expected across much of the area on Friday, with accumulations of generally 1 to 3 inches. Slippery travel is possible. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are also expected Friday, especially from Muskegon northward. Blowing snow and isolated power outages may result.
An additional period of accumulating snow is forecast for Saturday and Saturday night. Hazardous travel conditions are possible.
