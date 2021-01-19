A winter weather advisory is in effect for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties from 3 p.m. today (Tuesday) to 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized higher amounts possible.
The heaviest snow showers will occur between 5 and 11 p.m. Tuesday. Localized inch-per-hour snowfall rates and whiteout conditions are possible during this time.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Hazardous weather outlook
Lake-effect snow showers will intensify for a time Tuesday afternoon and evening, mainly south and west of Grand Rapids. Travel may become difficult over the southwest corner of lower Michigan due to localized whiteouts and slippery roads. Interstate 196 and I-94 west of Kalamazoo may experience significant slow downs during the evening commute.
Light snow is possible Friday, and again on Sunday and Monday.
