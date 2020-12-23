A few wind gusts to 45 mph are possible this afternoon and tonight, which could cause isolated power outages. Rapidly falling temperatures and snow showers will occur after about 4 a.m. Thursday, leading to some travel impacts by daybreak.
Lake-effect snow on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will create hazardous travel conditions. Wind chills will drop into the teens and single digits.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday for Ottawa, Muskegon, Mason, Oceana, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
Forecast:
Snow showers, heavy at times, are expected. Temperatures dropping quickly into the 20s early Thursday morning with wind chills in the single digits. Total snow accumulations of up to 9 inches by Friday evening.
Impacts:
Travel could become very difficult due to icy roads and reduced visibilities.
The heaviest lake-effect snow bands are expected on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour and whiteouts are possible during this time.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.