A winter weather advisory is in effect for West Michigan from 4 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday.
Lake-effect snow on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will create hazardous travel conditions. Wind chills will drop into the teens and single digits.
Snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 inches over far eastern counties to 9 inches by the lakeshore. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Snow will be heaviest Thursday night into Christmas morning, especially south and southeast of Holland.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.