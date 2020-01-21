Snow has been falling in Grand Haven, meaning residents and visitors can begin to gear up for Winterfest later this week.
From sled races to bonfires to snow angels and more, winter will be celebrated this weekend, with festivities beginning Thursday night and continuing through Sunday afternoon.
“We have a great lineup,” said Kevin Galbavi, Winterfest organizer. “Thursday is the kickoff with Glow-Bowl. It kind of feeds into a budget-friendly family-fun weekend.”
Galbavi noted other festival favorites include cardboard sled building and race, the sleepwalker runs and poker crawl, and Kids Day.
“There’s something for everyone,” he said. “Get out and play.”
On the roster for events this weekend are:
- Glow-Bowl: from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Mulligan’s Hollow, 600 Y Drive.
- Cardboard Sled Build: from 5-8 p.m. Friday at White Pines Middle School, 1400 S. Griffin St.
- Sleepwalker Run: beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, starting in the Harbourfront Place parking lot, near 41 Washington Ave.
- Sleepwalker Run 2.62: beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, also starting in the Harbourfront Place parking lot.
- Downtown Poker Crawl: from 7-10 p.m. Friday at different downtown establishments.
- Family Dog Pull: from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Mulligan’s Hollow.
- Cardboard Sled Race: from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Mulligan’s Hollow.
- Euchre Tournament: beginning at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Elks Club Lodge 1200, 15 S. Third St.
- Kids Day: from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive.
- Race of Kings Hamster/Gerbil Race: beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at the local YMCA.
- Snow Angel Contest: beginning at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the local YMCA.
- Beer and Wine Tasting: from 2-7 p.m. Saturday at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 925, 20 N. Second St.
- Winterfest Silent Auction: from 2-7 p.m. Saturday at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 925.
- Winterfest Bonfire Bash: from 3-10 p.m. Saturday in the Harbourfront Place parking lot.
- Freeze-4-All Snow Volleyball: from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, also in the Harbourfront Place parking lot.
- Live Auction: beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 925.
- Snowboard and Ski Competition: from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Mulligan’s Hollow.
While some events come with a minimal fee, others are free for participation.
Proceeds from events and a silent auction on Saturday will benefit the Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy’s Inside Out Project, which focuses on the second phase of lighthouse improvements.
“We are overwhelmed having been chosen by the Winterfest committee as the beneficiary of this year’s auction,” said Dave Karpin, president of the conservancy.
Phase 2 of lighthouse improvements includes interior and exterior work, such as refinishing the chimney and repairing the floors, ceilings and portholes for the outer light. The conservancy also hopes to refinish the main door, install insulation and repair the equipment door, lantern deck surfaces, air and water tanks, ventilation ducts and more for this structure. Plans for the inner light include repairing the ventilation system, circular ladders, electrical system and more.
After the work is completed, the lighthouses will be opened for tours.
“We try to pick causes that are community-based,” Galbavi said. “Winterfest is for the community, by the community.”
More information about the conservancy can be found at ghlighthouse.com, and more information about Winterfest is available at winterfestmi.org.
