GRAND RAPIDS — March will go out like a lion, with an active few days beginning tonight.
The main concern is the icing potential overnight into early Wednesday. We're not expecting a major or long-lasting event, but a slick morning commute is likely in spots.
The counties highlighted in purple are under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday and continuing until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Areas in purple should plan on slick roads and a tricky morning commute.
This comes as a mixture of rain, snow and ice develops during the late-night hours before changing to rain by late morning. This ice could amount to 0.1 to 0.2 inch, with higher amounts north and east. It's very likely that most areas south and east of I-96 will see little in the way of ice accumulation and mainly rainfall.
Temperatures will straddle the freezing point for many locations, putting us right in the sweet spot for freezing rain or regular rain.
As temperatures rise into the lower 60s Wednesday afternoon, scattered thunderstorms are expected. These are not anticipated to be severe, but a few numbers of thunder are likely.
Colder air will usher back on Thursday as West Michigan enters the backside of the low-pressure system. It’ll remain breezy with winds turning from the southwest to the northwest, causing temperatures to crash back into the 30s by the evening hours.
Any lingering rain showers will switch over to snow showers by Thursday night, continuing into the morning hours of Friday. Temperatures on Friday will only reach the middle to upper 30s, which is 15 degrees below average for the start of April. Despite snowflakes flying to wrap up the week, accumulations should likely remain at an inch or less.
Still, not a funny April Fools’ Day joke from Mother Nature!
