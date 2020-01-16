SPRING LAKE — Scott Witte has been selected the Spring Lake Fire Department’s 2019 Firefighter of the Year.
Witte has been with the department for 22 years and is certified as Firefighter II, Hazmat Operations and Fire Officer III, and is a paramedic.
“Scott has a great attitude and is very dedicated to our department and our community,” Fire Chief Brian Sipe said. “He brings a calm and steady behavior on incidents, and even though he may be on the quieter side, his leadership and the example he sets speaks volumes.”
Witte works full time as a paramedic for North Ottawa Community Hospital’s emergency services division. He and his wife, Julie, have three children: Joel, Megan and Allie.
