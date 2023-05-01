A freshman at Western Michigan Christian High School died Saturday, April 29, due to a medical emergency.
News of the student's death was shared on the WMC Girls Soccer page on Facebook, and confirmed by WMC Principal Clyde Rinsema on Monday morning.
"Western Michigan Christian lost a dear ninth grade student over the weekend," Rinsema told the Tribune. "Alia Zuidema died of a medical emergency on Saturday, April 29.
"Alia is the daughter of Jason and Anne Zuidema of Grand Haven. We ask for your prayers for the Zuidema family, our students, and our school community."
Rinsema said the school had around 20 church pastors and professional counselors in the building Monday to help students through the grieving process.
"We really appreciate the resources made available to us by local counselors and churches," Risema said.
The following post was made on the WMC Girls Soccer Facebook page:
"Alia was an incredible light on and off the field, her infectious joy and contagious smile always brought joy to anyone in the same room. While we are hurting so much we are thankful for the Lord's promise that we will see her again. Let us live each day trying to bring the same infectious joy and contagious smile that she had!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.