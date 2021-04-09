Northbound U.S. 31 at Hayes Street was closed for several hours Friday morning for a rear-end crash that resulted in critical injuries to one of the drivers.
A 57-year-old Fennville woman was in critical condition following the 6:05 a.m. crash. An ambulance transported her to Mercy Health in Muskegon, said Sgt. Jonathan Knott of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
