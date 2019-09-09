Women Who Care support Loving Spoonfuls

At their June meeting, the Tri-Cities Women Who Care selected Loving Spoonfuls to receive checks totaling $28,500.
Loving Spoonfuls, located at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Grand Haven, offers hungry people in the community nutritious meals twice a week: Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons. The food is prepared by volunteers from St. John’s Episcopal and other local churches.
For information about Loving Spoonfuls, call 842-6260.
Tri-Cities Women Who Care is an alliance of women whose purpose is to help charitable organizations in the area by streamlining fundraising. For the past nine years, at least 275 women have met quarterly for one hour, listened to presentations from local organizations and voted to determine which agency received their checks. Since its inception in September 2010, the group has awarded more than $1 million to local organizations.
The group is open to all and welcomes new members at any time. The next meeting is Thursday, Sept. 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the Spring Lake Country Club.
This month's meeting will include a celebration of completing the March to a Million focus of the last few years.
For more information about Tri-Cities Women Who Care, call Cindy Anderson at 842-9549.
