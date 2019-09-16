Work to begin soon on North Shore Drive

Motorists will be seeing signs and equipment placed along North Shore Drive, as the million dollar project is scheduled to begin soon.
Materials are set to arrive within a couple of weeks, officials said last week. The installation of one retaining wall should begin by the end of next week.
The project encompasses a mile and a half of roadway on the north shore.
“We are totally reconstructing the road from North Beach Park in Ferrysburg for a half a mile, then a mile in the city of Grand Haven limits, all the way to the channel,” said Grand Haven Public Works Director Derek Gajdos. “In the city portion, we are widening the road to have two 5-foot-wide shoulders and two 10-foot-wide lanes. We are going to make it mirror Ferrysburg.”
Gajdos presented a contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation to Grand Haven City Council during its Sept. 3, meeting. The contract, awarding the $1.6 million reconstruction project to Milbocker and Sons of Grand Rapids, was approved.
“One of the biggest things is this really is a safety issue,” Mayor Geri McCaleb said. “There are a lot of pedestrians along North Shore Drive (and) there’s not a whole lot of space for them to walk. That has been my concern all along.”
The North Shore Drive project includes reconstructing the road from Main Street to North Beach Park, rebuilding driveways, and installing retaining walls.
To help pay for it, Gajdos said Grand Haven was awarded $403,090 in federal highway funds for the road work portion. Ferrysburg received $286,000 for the road portion of their half-mile of the project.
The work must be completed by next summer. While it is in progress, Gajdos said residents in the area and passersby will still be able to get through.
“There will always be local access,” he said, “and people will be able to get to the marina.”
