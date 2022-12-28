Jan. 3 – Wheeler arraignment postponed
The arraignment for a former assistant superintendent for the Grand Haven school district was postponed. Wheeler, 56, faced a pair of felony charges related to embezzlement from Grand Haven Area Public Schools. The adjournment was requested by Wheeler and his lawyer to “take more time to go over additional information.”
Jan. 5 – New billboard honors fallen officer
A new billboard greets motorists entering the Tri-Cities honored a man who gave his life for the city nearly 30 years ago. A group of retired law enforcement personnel known as Brothers in Blue Grand Rapids placed the billboard on the northwest corner of M-104 and 144th Avenue in Spring Lake Township, featuring a photo of the late Scott Flahive, the date of his death, and the words “Duty, Honor, Courage.”
Jan. 7 – Wheeler arraignment postponed again
For the second time in a week, the arraignment for Brian Wheeler was delayed. At the time, Wheeler was in quarantine at the Ottawa County Jail, and was unable to appear before Ottawa County Circuit Judge Jon Hulsing. “This morning, we received notification from the sheriff that there are 12 individuals who were going to come to Circuit Court today who do not have COVID, but have been exposed to it,” Hulsing said.
Jan. 12 – BLP, EGLE at odds over Sims cleanup
According to documents, the Board of Light & Power and Michigan’s Department Environment, Great Lakes and Energy are at odds over the cleanup of the former J.B. Sims power plant site on Harbor Island. EGLE geologist Kent Waters wrote in a letter, “EGLE continues to be eager to move this site toward proper closure; however, GHBLP continues to propose strategies that do not meet its state or federal obligations.” BLP General Manager Dave Walters responded, writing, “Over the past 11 months, my staff, along with our environmental engineering consultants and legal counsel, have been working with EGLE staff to reach a conclusion that the Unit 3 impoundments have been properly cleaned and that the remaining clay poses no environmental risk.”
Jan. 12 – GHAPS creates book reconsideration guide
In response to years of complaints about materials in school libraries, Grand Haven’s Board of Education, along with the district’s curriculum director, Mary Jane Evink, announced a “reconsideration process,” which allows some parental input of media center materials. The public has requested some more information about this and this is one way we can be responsive,” Evink said.
Jan. 20 – Waterpark, casino to Grand Haven?
Most times, rumors are just that – rumors. That was the case in January, when rumors began to swirl that a Great Wolf Lodge was coming to Grand Haven’s Robbins Road and a casino to Harbor Island. Both rumors were debunked by city officials as well as officials from Great Wolf Lodge.
Jan. 21 – Cold case victim identified decades later
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office solved a decades-old cold case murder. On Nov. 6, 1995, the skeletal remains of a female were found by hunters at the end of 32nd Avenue in Wright Township. Using DNA evidence, the victim was positively identified as Shelly Rae Kephart (Christian). Police hope identifying the subject may help detectives working on the case.
Jan. 24 – Wheeler pleads no contest
Former GHAPS assistant superintendent Brian Wheeler pleaded no contest to embezzling more than $950,000 from the school district. Wheeler faced a pair of felony charges; embezzlement of over $100,000 and use of a computer in embezzlement. Both charges would bring a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Jan. 24 – SLHS principal placed on leave
Spring Lake High School Principal Michael Gilchrist was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation involving academic records. Gilchrist had been the principal at Spring Lake High School for 20 years.
Jan. 24 – Community fixture Dick Baker dies
John Dickinson Baker, more affectionately known as Dick, died at the age of 75, Dick was one of the sons of D Baker & Son Lumber an an avid sports fan and supporter. “I was driving around town and I realized that he probably has had his hands or his heart in so much of the materials in so many houses (around Grand Haven),” said his daughter, Nada Eidson.
Jan. 25 – GHHS grad joins national rugby team
Former Buccaneer Aaron Cummings was invited to play with the U.S. national rugby team in a competition in Spain. Cummings played football and wrestled at Grand Haven High School. “I’ve learned a lot in a short amount of time,” Cummings said.
Jan. 28 – Local athletes inducted into Muskegon Sports HOF
Grand Haven High School graduate Abby Cole was one of four honorees chosen to be inducted into the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame. Cole earned All-State honors in both basketball and volleyball at GHHS, and went on to play volleyball at the University of Michigan. In addition, Fruitport administrator and longtime soccer coach Ken Erny received the Gene Young Distinguished Award, given to a community member to honor their dedication to athletics in roles away from the playing field. Erny is suffering from ALS. The induction ceremony was in June.
Jan. 28 – Wheeler dies in jail
Former GHAPS assistant superintendent Brian Wheeler died while lodged in the Ottawa County Jail. Wheeler was found unresponsive at around 8 p.m. Jan. 28. Medical assistance was provided by correctional deputies and jail medical services before Life ambulance arrived to provide further care; however, efforts to resuscitate Wheeler were unsuccessful. His death came less than a week after he pleaded no contest to embezzling nearly $1 million from the Grand Haven school district.
Jan. 29 – Winterfest returns
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grand Haven’s Winterfest celebration returned. Events included the Cardboard Sled Race, Family Dog Pull, Freeze-4-All volleyball tournament and a pajama run.
Feb. 2 – Victim of fatal fire identified
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office announced that Gordon Chittenden, 87, died in a fire on the 15700 block of 138th Avenue in Crockery Township. The origin and cause of the fire remained under investigation.
Feb. 3 – Local athletes sign college LOIs
Grand Haven High School senior Dayne Arnett committed to play football at Ferris State University, the defending Division II national champion. Teammate Nathan Boehnke announced he would bring his talents to Saginaw Valley State. Spring Lake High School senior Ty French committed to Alma College.
Feb. 8 – Grand Haven man joins race for governor
Grand Haven’s Michael Markey, 38, announced he was joining the race to be the Republican nominee for Michigan’s governor. “It all starts with a dream,” said Markey, the co-founder of Legacy Financial Network. However, he was one of several candidates who were disqualified several months before the primary due to fraudulent petitions.
Feb. 8 – GH, SL schools to change mask policy
Grand Haven and Spring Lake schools announced changes to their districtwide mask mandate policies. Both districts’ school boards changed their policy from requiring to recommending masks the remainder of the school year. At Grand Haven, the decision was to be put into effect on Feb. 28, drawing audible groans from the decidedly anti-mask crowd at the board meeting.
Feb. 8 – GH City Council divided on recreational marijuana
During a City Council meeting, it was clear the council is split on whether or not to allow recreational marijuana sales within city limits. Councilmember Karen Lowe and Mayor Catherine McNally found themselves on opposite ends of the spectrum, and sparred during the meeting.
Feb. 9 – Cause of Wheeler’s death announced
According to his death certificate, Brian Wheeler died of “atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease” – a condition that involves the buildup of deposits that form plaque in the wall of the arteries. This can eventually constrict the artery and reduce blood flow. Wheeler died the night of Jan. 28 while lodged in the Ottawa County Jail.
Feb. 14 – SLHS principal resigns upon findings of falsifying grades
Spring Lake High School Principal Mike Gilchrist resigned after more than 20 years at the school. He was previously put on paid administrative leave. An investigation showed Gilchrist had modified 51 grades involving 31 students instructed by 17 different teachers over the course of an eight-year period.
Feb. 18 – A senior night surprise
Spring Lake’s varsity boys swimming and diving team received a senior night surprise when team captain Spencer Cobb showed up at the pool. Cobb was injured the previous October when he dove into a lake and struck the bottom, leading to fractured vertebrae, which left him wheelchair-bound. During the meet, the Lakers held their annual fundraising drive, and they were able to collect more than $40,000 for the Cobb family.
Feb. 22 – Health department rescinds last COVID order
The Ottawa County health department allowed its final health order dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic to expire. For the first time in nearly two years, the county would have no public health orders in place. The order, which officially expired on Feb. 18, established procedures for quarantining and isolating because of COVID-19 exposures in schools.
Feb. 24 – New name for Soup for All
Soup for All Inc., a local organization that raises money to support those in need of food and housing, changed its name to Homeless Prevention Partners. Prior to its name change, the organization was named after its signature fall fundraising event.
March 1 – Central High loses beloved mascot
Grand Haven’s Central High School experienced a significant loss when Bear, a chocolate Labrador retriever, died. Bear had been a fixture at Central High for 12 years. Bear, who belonged to staff member Kathy Anderson, was known to put a smile on the face of students and staff when they needed it most.
March 2 – Lakers find their football coach
Spring Lake High School hired Cody Mallory to take over as varsity football coach, replacing Doug Start, who stepped down in November 2021. Mallory previously coached at Cadillac, leading the Vikings to the Division 4 state finals in 2020. For his efforts, he was named Michigan’s Division 4 Coach of the Year by the state’s high school football coaching association.
March 3 – Grand Haven, Muskegon connected by bus service
Harbor Transit and the Muskegon Area Transit System announced a partnership – something that had been in the works for years – to “expand service to provide more regional transportation.” The two systems are now connected through a shared stop at Mercy Health, 6401 Prairie St., Norton Shores.
March 6 – Pike leads trio of Buccaneer all-staters
Senior Aidan Pike earned his 100th career wrestling win during the Division 1 state meet. He placed sixth at 119 pounds, good for an eighth-place finish. During the inaugural girls’ state meet, the Bucs’ Lynsey Light and Izzy Wisenbaugh each earned sixth-place finishes and All-State honors.
March 10 – PFAS found on Harbor Island
A state agency’s investigation into contaminated water and groundwater near the site of the former coal-burning plant on Harbor Island showed high levels of PFAS-like substances. Prior to being the site of the J.B. Sims Power Generating Station, the site served as the city dump.
March 12 – Lakers swimmers claim 2 state titles
Spring Lake High School senior Charles Brown was one of two state champions for the Lakers at the Division 3 state finals. Brown took home the championship in the 50-yard freestyle and was part of the school’s medley relay team that also won a state championship. The medley relay team consisted of Brown, Ethan Hare, Joe Westhoff and Johnny Wachter. In Holland, the Buccaneer boys placed 12th.
March 17 – Residents respond to high gas prices
Due in part to the war in Ukraine, gas prices in the Tri-Cities soared to more than $4 per gallon. Coupled with rising inflation in other areas, the high gas prices took a toll. Kailey Nicole said she was hit so hard that she switched jobs, finding work closer to home to save on her gas bill.
March 17 – No charges against SLHS principal
Spring Lake Public Schools announced the district would not be pursuing criminal charges against longtime high school principal Mike Gilchrist. He was accused of changing students’ grades, and after an investigation, resigned from his position in early February.
March 18 – Museum hires new director
The Tri-Cities Historical Museum hired Erica Layton as its new executive director. She oversees day-to-day operations and long-term strategic planning of the museum. Layton took over for Julie Bunke, who resigned from the post the previous summer.
March 19 – City, BLP boards debate Gerry Witherell
Health issues forced longtime Board of Light & Power Board of Directors member Gerry Witherell to miss several months worth of meetings, which triggered a clause in Grand Haven’s City Charter noting that someone who is unavailable to fulfill his duties for more than 60 days should be vacated from his spot on the board. The city and BLP board eventually agreed to let Witherell, 84, maintain his spot.
March 22 – Standoff in Forest Park
Police responded to an armed standoff at a home on Hofma Court in the Forest Park subdivision of Grand Haven Township. The incident began early in the afternoon on March 22, stemming from an argument inside the home. Police learned a 40-year-old woman was armed with a firearm and had fired shots inside the residence. The woman’s parents were able to exit the home, but the woman remained inside. The standoff lasted about 24 hours before police eventually found the woman dead inside the home.
March 24 – Spencer Cobb happy to be home
After nearly five months spent in Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, Spencer Cobb walked out of the hospital, with the help of a walker. The Spring Lake High School senior was injured on Halloween night 2021 when he dove into the water and hit the bottom, fracturing three vertebrae.
March 25 – Bucs, Trojans robotics teams excel
The Grand Haven and Fruitport high schools’ robotics teams teamed up at the Muskegon District F.I.R.S.T. Robotics competition, helping the two teams earn valuable points toward a berth in the state tournament.
March 29 – NOCHS announces possible acquisition
The North Ottawa Community Health System entered into a non-binding letter of intent to discuss the feasibility of becoming a part of Trinity Health Michigan. The move was made possible without a public vote thanks to Michigan Senate Bill 944, sponsored by Hudsonville’s Sen. Roger Victory.
March 30 – Hawke to remain with GHDPS
Jeff Hawke, director of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, withdrew his name from the race to become Muskegon’s next police chief. Hawke had recently been named a finalist for the Muskegon post, but withdrew and pledged his commitment to remain with GHDPS. Hawke took over as director of Grand Haven’s public safety department in 2012.
