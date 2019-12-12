25 years but not forgotten

Editor’s note: The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety will conduct a memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday in honor of the late Scott Flahive. The service will be held outside the public safety building at 525 Washington Ave. A police car with emergency lights activated will sit at the location of the shooting, Beacon Boulevard near Taylor Avenue, all day Friday.
Clint Holt said that he would never forget the night 25 years ago when he lost one of his best friends and co-workers.
Every year since then as that date – Dec. 13, 1994 – approaches, the memories of the death of Scott Flahive, a police officer for the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, come back stronger than ever, Holt said.
Now a captain, Holt and the other two Grand Haven officers left that were also working for the department in 1994 are approaching the end of their careers.
“He’d have been due for retirement now, too,” Holt said of Flahive.
Holt and Flahive had responded to a false alarm at a bank that night. They split up to retrieve fishing equipment from their homes so they could leave right after their shift was done.
Moments later, the call went out for an officer down at the Ottawa County Jail, as well as a jail escape. That’s when the jail was located in downtown Grand Haven next to the old courthouse.
Holt was responding to the jail when Flahive reported a car traveling without headlights on Beacon Boulevard. Holt rolled up to help block the vehicle and said he saw Flahive approach the car, and then go down as the rear window blew out.
Holt rode in the ambulance, trying to help paramedics save his friend’s life. Flahive died a short time later at the hospital.
The shooter and two women in the car were arrested and eventually sent to prison. The shooter, Keith Harbin, remains lodged at the Saginaw Correctional Facility in Freeland.
Holt said Flahive’s death had a profound effect on his co-workers, cementing the relationships of some, while others never truly recovered from his loss.
Early on, Holt said that he was always questioning why this had to happen.
“It seems so senseless,” he said. “But, with years under the belt, I feel that it’s definitely made me a better officer over the years.”
Holt said one of the impacts from that night was the added emphasis on safety and how he conducted business on the street.
“From a young age, we were invincible,” he said. “It wasn’t going to happen to us. That night certainly revealed chinks in the armor in what we thought we were.”
Holt said that he has a hard time every day driving by the spot where Flahive was shot, on Beacon Boulevard near Taylor Avenue.
“And it’s harder as you get closer to the anniversary,” he said. “You find yourself reliving those hours when you reflect back on them.”
Holt said after the shooting he was angry and questioned God for a long time. Eventually, he was able to start opening up with people and said it forced him – after a period of time – to fall back into his faith.
Because of those hardships early on, Holt believes it prepared him for the hard things that he’s had to deal with throughout his life.
And, “it made the department what it is. We’re very close-knit,” he said. “I would like to believe that trickles down. I would like it to stay a close-knit group.”
Holt said that he hurts for the law enforcement agencies going through the same situations with recent police shootings in Michigan and other states.
“I just know how they feel,” he said.
Like those other officers, “Scott gave his life for the community,” Holt said. “His death will always be recognized in someway or another here. “It needs to be done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.