COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, has shaken our lives to the core.
It has robbed us of so many things we hold dear — visiting elderly parents in a nursing home, casual gatherings with friends, the remainder of the school year, sports, and so many other extracurricular activities.
Effects of the coronavirus have been devastating to some from a health standpoint, and to many others from an economic perspective. Small businesses have been forced to close their doors. Workers who are essential in so many ways, but labeled nonessential by the rule of the law, find themselves out of a job.
Through it all, the Tribune has been on the front line, reporting on all aspects of COVID-19.
In early February — long before schools, restaurants and churches were forced to close their doors — we reported on the impact a little-known virus in China was having on our local manufacturers.
As COVID-19 began sweeping across our nation, we reported on the toll the virus was taking on our schools, our health care system, local governments, churches, grocery stores, parks, restaurants and our economy.
We’ve spoken to doctors who addressed the state of fear caused by the pandemic, and how to deal with the psychological effects of social distancing.
We attempted to separate fact from fiction by interviewing health care professionals to get their opinions on what precautions you should be taking to protect yourself from the virus.
We will continue to fight to bring you up-to-date and accurate reporting on this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic in the days, weeks and months to come.
But we can’t win this fight alone.
As advertising dollars continue to dwindle due to so many of our valued advertisers closing their doors, we need your help.
If you value what we do, and want to support local journalism in your community, we urge you to subscribe to the Tribune. Your subscription allows our reporters to cover breaking news events, virtual city council meetings, high-water forums, drive-by birthday parades and so much more.
If you already subscribe to the Tribune — either in digital, print or both — we thank you. If not, go online this weekend to grandhaventribune.com. All of our digital content is free through Monday. If you like what you see, please consider lending us your financial support by purchasing a subscription.
Thank you, and please, continue to take every step necessary to keep you and your family safe during these uncertain times.
(1) comment
Why would we do that?>
Your opinion/editorial/Community Columnist contributions are heavily biased in favor of Leftist views that the majority of our community doesn't support;
Your on-line comment vehicle is pitiful - do you fear the free-wheeling, First Amendment affirming Disqus platform?
You support the Empress of Lansing, this power-obsessed, Vice President seeking Statist even as she assures your demise by unconstitutionally restricting the First Amendment rights of your advertisers.
You sleep with dogs, you get fleas - you get woke, you go broke - enjoy the bed you have made for yourself.
