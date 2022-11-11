A local focus on how Michigan soldiers, specifically Grand Haven’s Noah Ferry, affected the outcome of the Civil War at Gettysburg is the highlight for local history events this Veterans Day.
Ed Grafton, a historical fiction writer, said he first came across the Ferry family in his research for a book he’s currently writing.
“The book is set in the decade before the Civil War started, my characters — both real and fictional — cross paths with the Ferry family in Grand Haven,” Grafton said. “By researching the Ferrys, I came across Noah and what he'd done. … He was a rich, young man who went to war, who didn't have to go to war.”
Also being on the board for the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, Grafton recommended the museum do something about Noah’s story.
A series of events planned by the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, Loutit District Library, Grand Haven Area Public Schools and the City of Grand Haven will tell the story of Maj. Noah Ferry, who was one of four children to Rev. Wm. Montague Ferry and Amanda White Ferry, some of the original Grand Haven residents and founders. Maj. Ferry was 29 when he was killed at Gettysburg.
An event on Saturday will explain in more detail how “crucial” the role of the Michigan Brigade troopers was at Gettysburg, where they prevented Confederate General Jeb Stuart from attacking the rear of the union forces, Grafton said. This was important because that same day, the “Pickett’s Charge” was attacking the front of the union defense.
“If Stuart's cavalry had succeeded in attacking from the rear, the result at Gettysburg could have been much different,” Grafton said. “But the volunteer horse soldiers from Michigan did not let that happen.”
Ferry was killed during this attack, while leading a dismounted charge — meaning he was not on a horse. There were other cavalry soldier groups on the battlefield, Ferry was not one of them. Grafton said Ferry and his fellow soldiers were waiting for cavalry soldiers to assist them, but could not handle the fire coming from the enemy side.
“Noah told some guys to go back and get ammo, saying ‘We have to stand our ground until our mounted (soldiers) can come up and charge,’” Grafton said, adding that much of this story was known from oral and written histories from the soldiers that were there. “Noah grabbed a soldier’s rifle and said something like, ‘here we go,’ and… was shot in the head and killed.”
Grafton said the Ferry family paid to have Noah’s body recovered and moved from the Gettysburg battlefield after the fight was over. Specifically, the father and one of the sons made the trip to bring their brother and son back home to Grand Haven.
“Your average person wasn't able to do that but if you were wealthy, you could,” Grafton explained.
“It’s always interesting when a storyline like that comes out of a little town like Grand Haven,” Grafton said. “I like the fact that it was a rich man’s son, but it was even better when you found out what he did and what his group did.”
Ferry is buried at Lake Forest Cemetery in Grand Haven, originally having been buried at the original cemetery, where Central Park is now.
Eric Wittenberg, a Civil War historian and “the foremost expert on cavalry actions at Gettysburg,” Grafton added, is set to speak at 2 p.m. Saturday at Central Park Place, formerly the Grand Haven Community Center. Wittenberg will take questions from the audience following the lecture.
Two displays on the first floor of the Tri-Cities Historical Museum educate visitors about Maj. Ferry and the Civil War. The displays include a reenactment video in which actor Scott Lange, president of the Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company, plays Ferry.
