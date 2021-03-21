A 26-year-old Zeeland man was critically injured when his motorcycle collided with a car late Sunday morning on Lakewood Boulevard near North Park Drive in Holland Township.
The motorcyclist was air lifted to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Greg Rotman of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
